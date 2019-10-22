MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A federal jury on Tuesday issued a split verdict in a civil case related to a fraud prosecution, determining that a half-dozen Chinese people can get back money that has frozen in bank accounts for the last three years.
The federal government wanted to seize more than $4 million that prosecutors alleged was part of a scheme to get immigration visas for wealthy Chinese businessmen. Fairhope resident Christopher Allen Dean and two others already have pleaded guilty to criminal charges, and a jury convicted a fourth defendant – Miami-area resident David Jesus Jimenez – at a 2017 trial.
The scheme involved filing paperwork to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officials purporting that U.S. businesses were entering into joint ventures with Chinese firms and that the American owners were sponsoring the Chinese investors for admission to the country under a program known as the EB-1C visa. The program is designed to benefit American companies by helping them attract foreign investment and puts the investors on a fast track for green cards and permanent residency.
One of these American businesses was Diamonds Exclusive Men’s Club on Airport Boulevard. Its owner testified at Jimenez’s criminal trial that she had nothing to do with the immigration documents filed on the club’s behalf.
Some of the Chinese investors surrendered the frozen funs, but 14 challenged the seizures, arguing that they had nothing to do with fraud.
The jury on Tuesday found in favor of six of those investors. Mobile lawyer Stewart Hanley, who represented three of the claimants, said his clients were “very relieved” by the verdict.
“My clients are very happy,” he said. “I mean, they have maintained throughout this that they were innocent of any wrongdoing; didn’t know of any wrongdoing. And I think the jury saw that.”
The six successful claimants now will be able to get back funds that collectively amount to more than $1.1 million. The rest of the roughly $3.3 million in contested funds will become property of the U.S. government, barring a successful appeal.
Richard Shields, an attorney who represented another of the successful claimants, said jurors recognized that his client was a victim of the fraud.
“I was confident. I felt like my client put on a good case,” he said. “I think he was convincing and honest and showed the jury that he was taken advantage of just like the other people were.”
Prosecutors had the task of proving that the disputed money was part of a fraudulent enterprise. The jury found that was the case for each of the frozen bank accounts. The burden then shifted to the Chinese investors to prove that they were “innocent owners” who neither participated in the fraud nor had any knowledge of it.
Shields, who represented a businessman named Lixin Zhao, noted that the claimants who prevailed appeared in court and testified.
“I think it was critical. I mean, without him testifying, I think the case would have been handicapped significantly,” he said. “But he came all the way, you know, from overseas and testified – and, and testified truthfully.”
Hanley agreed.
“My clients came into town,” he said. “They flew in from China, from London, and they testified on their own behalf.”
The winning claimants were:
- Zhao, who will recover $191,260.60.
- Minjuan Jiang, who will recover $299,945.
- Zhang Xindong, who will recover $12,367.82
- Qiang Xu, who will recover $299,970.
- Ling Shao and Yonghong Qiu, who will recover $299,852.
