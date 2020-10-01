MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) — The emphasis on improving testing for the novel coronavirus is driving innovation that could improve diagnosis of many other illnesses.
Coast Diagnostics Laboratory on Airport Boulevard next week will roll out a new testing method that can search for COVID-19 and nearly two dozen other pathogens at the same time.
“I like to look at it as a, I guess if you would, to a restaurant,” said William Bouchillon. “And you were there, not just to order a steak, so you're walking into a buffet, if you will, and you can actually choose what you want.”
Bouchillon said the the the technology is not new. But he added that the desire to improve the capacity to quickly and accurately detect COVID-19 has led to the methodology.
It is something that national labs already are doing, but Bouchillon said he believes Coast Diagnostics is the first lab in the region to adopt it.
“I feel Is it is it is unique based upon what we’re trying to develop here,” he told FOX10 News. “I do not know of any other lab in Mobile that’s giving this type of service.”
The difference, Bouchillon said, is that local hospitals and doctor’s offices will not have to wait for samples to be shipped out of state to a national lab.
It is a big leap for a small company that has experience frenetic growth since the beginning of the pandemic. Prior to the outbreak, Bouchillon said, the lab mainly performed drug screens.
Bouchillon said the lab this week is finishing training it’s technicians to run the new panel tests. Results can be known in 2 and a half hours.
Bouchillon said that men’s that within 24 hours, a patient will not just know if he is negative for COVID-19. He likely will know what he does have — influenza A or B, strep throat or 18 other Illnesses.
It takes a lot of the guesswork out of diagnosing illnesses, he said.
“I’ll know whether you’ve got COVID. I’ll know whether you got flu,” he said. “I’ll know whether you’ve got strep throat. I’ll know whether you‘be got you’ve got pneumonia. And there are several other tests that are on this panel.”
The practical benefit is that doctors will know the precise regimen of antibiotics to prescribe right away without having to change the treatment after getting the results of a new lab test.
“You’re getting a treatment sooner, but you’re also placing them on the right antibiotic from the very beginning,” he said.
Bouchillon said it makes the doctor’s job easier.
“That is huge for hospital systems, because they have a great influence on antibiotic stewardship programs,” he said. “So, you have less re-admitted patients within the hospital atmosphere. So, it greatly improves the care.”
