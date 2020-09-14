MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said the city is at a Level Three Alert status ahead of Hurricane Sally.
The mayor said the city is expecting a "tremendous amount of flooding" as the slow-moving hurricane is predicted to bring heavy rain to the area.
Stimpson said the city will place barricades at different intersections where street flooding is expected to prevent drivers from driving into high-water areas.
Mobile County EMA Director Mac Edwards said the biggest concerns with Sally will be inland flash flooding and storm surge along the coast. The county is running two storm shelters during Sally. One at Theodore High School and a medical needs shelter at Burns Middle School.
County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood encouraged people to check on their neighbors before and after the storm. She also asked residents to evacuate if an order is issued in their area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.