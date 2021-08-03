MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Political and health leaders on Tuesday ratcheted up calls for masking and vaccinations as COVID-19 floods area hospitals, but they stopped short of imposing mandates for either.

Some cities have re-imposed mask mandates, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that people eating inside restaurants or using gyms would have to show they are fully vaccinated.

At a news conference, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said he would not issue any general requirements. Those, he said, are decisions for state health officials and the Mobile County Health Department. County health leaders did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX10 News.

But Stimpson strongly urged people to get the vaccine.

“Where we are is that it is a personal decision that everyone has to make to get a vaccine,” he said. “And we will continue to share information. Hopefully, there will be a tipping point where you realize this is in the best interest for you and your family.”

Mobile County Commission President Merceria Ludgood seconded that: “One of the thing that is clear to us is that a lot of the reason people are not getting vaccinated is because they are relying on things that are simply not true.’

City officials said beginning this coming Monday, they would expand a drive-through vaccination clinic at the Mobile Civic Center operated by the University of South Alabama Health System. It had been scaled back in recent weeks.

The city also is sponsoring a clinic Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Government Plaza for municipal, court and judicial employees and their families.

Effective a day, new rules went into effect for city employees:

Non-essential travel has been restricted and will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Employees urged to wear masks.

Employees urged to hold meetings via Zoom rather than in person, whenever possible.

The renewed calls for voluntary masking and vaccinations comes as hospital administrators report conditions not seen since the worst days of the pandemic.

“Health care workers and the doctors – right now, we are swamped in the hospitals, in our ERs, and the urgent cares,” said Dr. Bill Admire, chief medical officer at Infirmary Health System.

Admire said all four hospital systems in Mobile are on “diversion.” That means that they are so full that in ordinary times, they would send incoming patients to other facilities. But with all hospitals at or over capacity, the result is that hospitals are forced to create new space from within.

“When we’re full like that, it’s difficult,” said Dr. Michael Chang, chief medical officer at USA Health. “And it presents a challenge in terms of providing the other unique services that the hospital provides.”

Chang said the Delta variant, which makes up an estimated 80 percent of new cases, is far harder to control than the original coronavirus. He said people contracting it have a thousand-fold the viral load, which means they can pass it to someone else in literally seconds.

“It’s a much more infectious and almost a different virus in a lot of ways, and then you can get sicker faster,” he said.

Delta also appears to be hitting children much harder, and Chang offered statistics to back it up. From March 2020 until March 21, Children’s and Women’s hospital diagnosed 500 children with COVID-19. USA Health officials said they saw few cases in May and none in June.

Since then, Chang said, pediatric COVD cases have surged. He said Children’s and Women’s has diagnosed 100 just in the past five days. Rendi Murphree, the Mobile County Health Department’s top epidemiologist, said at a separate briefing that 12 of the 292 people newly admitted to hospitals in the past 14 days have been younger than 12.

Dr. Nina Ford-Johnson, a pediatrician and president of the Medical Society of Mobile County, said she believes children and adults should be wearing masks in schools.

“I think that’s 1,000 percent necessary,” she said, adding that her clinic was “full of sick kids.”

Ford-Johnson urged people to get vaccinated.

“I’m not here to berate you,” she said. “I’m here to appeal to your humanity. I’m appealing to you to be your brother’s keeper.”