MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Area Lodging Corporation announced today that they have formed a Mobile Tourism Improvement District (MTID). Officials say the proposed district provides specific benefits to over 65 lodging properties by funding targeted marketing and sales promotion efforts designed to generate hotel room nights.
The MTID includes all lodging properties with 40 rooms or more located within the boundaries of the City of Mobile. The annual assessment rate will be $1.00 per occupied room night, a cost that will be assessed to the hotel guest and included on the guest’s room portfolio upon checkout. On May 19, the Mobile City Council formally approved the MTID.
“The Tourism Improvement District is a game changer and is a terrific example of what coming together collectively can do to raise the bar in elevating lodging and tourism in our great city,” says Kent Blackinton, President of the Mobile Area Lodging Association. “Our lodging partners are united and are ready to be innovative to produce positive results. All stakeholders win.”
The MTID is designed to provide benefits directly to assessed lodging properties through targeted digital, print, broadcast, internet and mobile advertising and communications for leisure marketing as well as convention sales efforts. Visitor interaction programs and capital improvement projects affecting a tourist’s experience are also elements of the district.
The Mobile Area Lodging Corporation (MALC) is made up of six hoteliers from each geographic part of the City, the MALA president, one attractions representative, one restaurant representative and two non-voting representatives from the City of Mobile and Visit Mobile. MALC will have full oversight of the use of the MTID funds.
Visit Mobile, the city and county’s official destination marketing organization, will develop and execute the marketing plan under the direct supervision and approval of the Mobile Area Lodging Corporation.
“The Tourism Improvement District creates a significant platform to position Mobile as a top tourist destination,” says David Clark, Visit Mobile President & CEO. “Congratulations to our lodging partners for seven years of hard work and tremendous leadership to bring the MTID to fruition.”
Over 165 Tourism Improvement Districts have been formed since the introduction of the program in 1989. New Orleans, Kenner, Savannah, Memphis, and Tampa are other southern cities with or pursuing a Tourism Improvement District.
