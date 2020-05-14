MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The man accused of killing a local biker has been arrested on a murder charge.
Ravon Harris was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail on Thursday, May 14.
Investigators said he had been on the run since killing Jermayne Doolittle in December. Investigators said Harris shot Doolittle during a fight on McLaughlin Drive off of Navco Road. Doolittle died from his injuries three days later.
On December 23, detectives announced that Harris was responsible for the shooting and asked the public for help in tracking him down. He was finally captured nearly five months after Doolittle's death.
