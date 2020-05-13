MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile man was arrested Tuesday after investigators said they connected him to two fires set earlier this month.
According to Mobile Fire-Rescue, William Napier set fires to a home on McGrue Lane on May 5 and May 9.
No one was injured in either incident.
Napier has been charged with two counts of arson.
