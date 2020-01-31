MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile man has been charged with murder.
Matthew Bailey Busch, 23, was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday night on the charge.
Busch's arrest stems from a deadly crash last year in Irvington, at Padgett Switch Road and Half Mile Road.
The June 2019 crash resulted in the death of Aurita Lorraine Howard, 48, a passenger in the vehicle driven by Busch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.