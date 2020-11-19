BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - Authorities say Anthony Lacy Couch of Mobile was convicted by a Baldwin County jury for three counts of sodomy 1st, forcible rape 1st, sodomy 2nd, misdemeanor sexual abuse, and a felony count of sex abuse.
According to authorities, the conviction is the result of a complaint made by a parent of the two minor female juveniles who contacted the Bay Minette Police Department in July of 2017.
They say the complainant had discovered at the time that the two juvenile females had been sexually assaulted by Couch in early June and July of 2017. Couch was in a dating relationship with the biological mother of the two female juveniles when these offenses occurred.
After the complaint was made of the sex abuse, Bay Minette Police investigators immediately began an investigation. BMPD Investigators arrested Couch on August 18, 2017 for the aforementioned charges. Later a Grand Jury indicted Couch on all the charges.
Honorable Judge Scott Taylor set Couch for sentencing on January 21, 2021.
