MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a Mobile man.
On Thursday at about 5 a.m., Montgomery police and fire medics responded to Interstate 65 North and Fairview Avenue in following a two-vehicle crash involving a 2007 Chevrolet Corvette and a 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer.
The driver of the Freightliner, Clifton Taylor, 42, of Mobile sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The driver of the Corvette was not injured.
MPD’s investigation indicates that the Freightliner drifted into the Corvette’s lane of travel, colliding with the Corvette, police said. The driver of the Freightliner then overcorrected, causing the rig to overturn, police said.
The investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing.
Following the crash, all lanes of I-65 north were closed; by 10 a.m. all lanes have reopened.
