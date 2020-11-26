MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 22-year-old Mobile man is locked up in Mobile County Metro Jail on charges of first-degree arson, harassment or harassing communication and second-degree criminal mischief.
Tyric Page was arrested Wednesday and charged with the arson that took place at a home on Fifth Street early this month, according to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.
MFRD says it was just before 9 p.m. Nov. 3 when Mobile Fire-Rescue companies responded to Fifth Street after receiving reports of a possible residential fire in the area.
Upon arriving on scene, crews described a single-story, wood-framed house with heavy smoke visible and flames present in a front bedroom. Teams discovered all residents successfully evacuated the structure prior to MFRD arrival.
Firefighters were able to successfully extinguish all signs of flames without any injuries.
The area of the fire’s origin was discovered in a bedroom, with partial extension into the attic, according to the fire department.
Through the course of the investigation, fire investigators determined the fire to have been intentionally set.
