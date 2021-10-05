MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A suspected car thief was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Monday on a number of charges stemming from a weekend vehicle and foot chase.

Thirty-seven-year-old Bryan Ellard of Mobile was charged with theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

According to authorities, officers spotted a stolen vehicle near Halls Mill Road and Swedetown Road Saturday afternoon and tried to initiate a traffic stop. Police said the driver, later identified Ellard, refused to stop and led officers on a short vehicle pursuit, drove through shrubbery and crashed into a parked car. Ellard exited the stolen vehicle and fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody, police said.

Following the chase, Ellard request requested medical attention and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said. He was transported Metro Jail after his release for the hospital