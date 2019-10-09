MOBILE, ALA. (WALA) -- The ribbons are pink and the t-shirts read "Fight Like A Girl," but in the midst of Breast Cancer Awareness month, there's a lesser-known victim: men. FOX10 News sat down with a Mobile man battling the disease but not letting it stand in his way.
"All the commercials are very strong on 'talk to your mother, talk to your girlfriend and talk to your wife about breast cancer.' They don't say talk to your husband or your brother," Greg Selman laughingly said.
Selman is one of the unlucky 1% of men in the United States who developed the disease, but if you ask him, he's pretty lucky.
Selman said, "Look at how much money you spend on haircuts, shampoo, combs, coming in when the winds blowing and trying to comb your hair, I don't have any of those problems."
It was in 2002 when Selman had his shirt off and his wife noticed something wasn't right.
"My nipple was inverted and that's a sign that something's wrong and she pointed at me and says, you've got to go to the doctor," said Selman.
After a mammogram, he was diagnosed with stage 3 metastatic breast cancer. He had a radical mastectomy, removing his right breast, followed by chemotherapy and radiation. That was just be the beginning of his battle.
"Unfortunately the cancer came back a second time and it was in the lymph nodes in my arm and so they did surgery to remove a lot of the lymph nodes and then chemotherapy again. Here we go, and after that they put me on maintenance again, and then it came back again and it's on my ribs. Now I’m on maintenance," Selman said.
Since the disease in men is so rare, Selman's medical oncologist at The Southern Cancer Center, Dr. Michael Meshad said, "Men don't necessarily need to be screened for breast cancer but if you develop a lump in the breast, you shouldn't ignore it."
Selman, 69, may never be cured physically, but through his positivity and humor, he's making those around him smile, even on their darkest days.
Selman actually had a physical four months before his diagnosis. He says his doctor didn't ask him to take off his shirt, but Selman thinks the doctor could have caught the cancer a bit earlier if he did. He says it's a good reminder for men, women and even doctor's to be more aware that men can get breast cancer, too.
