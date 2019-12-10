MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Joseph Alkire says he and his little boy were in the living room when he heard at least 19 shots near his apartment.
At first he had no idea it was happening right in front of his door.
"One was at the end of the breezeway and one was standing right here. I peeked through my curtains and seen him standing there with his gun in his hand shooting," said Alkire.
Alkire says he'd never felt threatened himself living at his complex but what happened last night changed that.
Immediately he took his girlfriend and young son into a closet to hide while he called 911.
Alkire says their fortunate no one was hit considering two apartments were struck by stray bullets along with a car in the parking lot.
"There's four apartments and then on the other side if anybody was outside, so it could have been a lot more worse than it was."
But the shootout did not stop there.
Police say just 10 minutes later they responded to the intersection of Michael and Downtowner Blvd less than five miles away where officers found a man shot multiple times in the driver's seat of his car.
Police say the two shootings are connected.
Witnesses told police they saw a car pull up next to the victim's then someone fired multiple shots inside before driving away.
Knollwood apartment management did not want to comment on the shooting or safety concerns at their complex and Mobile police say the victim in the shooting is not cooperating with their investigation.
