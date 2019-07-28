MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) A Mobile man was hit and killed by a truck while jogging early Sunday morning.
According to Alabama State Troopers 42-year-old Eric William Finley was struck and killed while jogging in the northbound lane of Ching Dairy Road around 5:10 a.m. Sunday. State Troopers say that Mr. Finley was struck from behind by a truck also traveling north. The driver of the truck was identified as 25-year-old Heath Glen Mathis of Mobile.
According to State Troopers Mr. Finley was wearing dark clothes and had his back to traffic. He was killed instantly when he was struck.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers are investigating the cause of this crash.
