MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- A Mobile business man hopes to make the city a safer place, showing his gratitude to officers across the city by making a very generous donation to the Mobile Police Department on Tuesday.
Hamed Akbarian believes, now more than ever, it is the community’s responsibility to support our police,“I owe the safety of my family and their peace of mind, to the people, to the men and women in blue, to the police officers who put their lives at risk in the line of duty everyday to protect us.”
Akbarian’s grateful heart simply wanting to say thank you in a very big way.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re white, black, brown like me or blue, we’re all human beings and we are under one flag and one national anthem so we have to work together to make the community great,” he said.
Akbarian made his donation through the Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation, a non profit that supports Mobile police by filling any gaps the department might be facing.
“Whether it’s helping them with community engagement, whether it’s helping with budget shortfalls for equipment or whether it’s additional training that they need,” said John Arendall, president of the foundation.
Mobile police Chief Lawrence Battiste says Akbarian's substantial donation will go a long way in helping them improve their facilities, “Working hard to try to make sure that we provide the necessary things that our men and women that work for MPD are able to function and function in a way that makes them feel proud of the spaces in the city that they represent.”
Akbarian’s donation kicks off the Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation’s membership campaign.
If you want to help support our local police through the non-profit click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.