MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Although he had no significant criminal convictions on the morning of Oct 16, 2018, Baly Dennis Hobson touched off a chain reaction that ended one life and forever altered his own.

Hobson, 27, pleaded guilty on Thursday to murder, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery as part of a plea bargain. Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson accepted the plea bargain and the recommended sentence – 25 years in prison. Prosecutors expect that under current rules, he will have to serve at least 15 years before he is eligible for parole.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Wright told the judge that Hobson kidnapped his girlfriend and held her at knifepoint while he drove to a Wal-Mart and assaulted her. He then took off in that vehicle and crashed into another car on Schillinger Road near Grelot Road.

Charlotte Skoda, who was on her way to work at Faith Academy at the time, died in the collision.

“Miss Skoda – a totally innocent victim,” Wright said outside the courtroom. “She was headed to school that morning, a beloved teacher here in our community, and she was hit head-on that morning as she was headed to school by the defendant.”

A witness who saw the wreck went over to help. Hobson, according to Wright, told the man he had a gun and then stole his car. Police finally apprehended the defendant at a Dollar General parking lot on Three Notch Road.

Skoda’s relatives said Thursday she had filled several roles at the private school, most recently serving as a secretary. They were satisfied with the outcome of the criminal case and grateful for the ordeal to be over after 2½ years.

“We’re thankful to the district attorney, the way they handled it, and I think that’s as good as they could have done, and we appreciate what they’ve done,” said her brother, Lloyd Skoda.” We feel like they’ve done a really good job.”

Added another brother, Larry Skoda: “Our sister would have would have wanted the same, ’cause she wants him somewhere where maybe he can, he can be taught something a little bit different and maybe get away from the way he is, and maybe come see the Lord someday.”

Lloyd Skoda said the finality of Thursday’s proceedings is welcome.

“It’s been nonstop,” he said. “We’re glad we got closure, ’cause it’s been nonstop – something we had to do or someplace we had to be. And just keep kind of reopening the wound.”

Although Hobson had prior arrests, he has not been convicted of a felony. Wright told FOX10 News that his relationship with his girlfriend had been “volatile” and that “he just spiraled from that particular episode.”

Hobson will serve the 25-year prison terms at the same time. He also faces a pending wrongful death lawsuit from Skoda’s family.