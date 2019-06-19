United States Attorney Richard W. Moore of the Southern District of Alabama announced that 37-year-old Randall Keith Midkiff of Mobile was sentenced to 30 years on Wednesday, June 19, after earlier pleading guilty to attempted enticement of a child.
Officials say as part of his plea agreement, Midkiff admitted that he met an adult woman on an internet dating site and engaged in a sexual conversation with her. He then asked the woman if she would allow him to have sex with her 9-year-old daughter. She told him no and reported him to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. They say Midkiff persisted in texting and told the woman that they would marry if she would allow him to have sexual relations with the child twice a week. Midkiff was arrested when he drove to Washington County.
Midkiff additionally admitted that in 2017 he was called to repair a broken air conditioner in Mobile. At that time, he met an adult woman and began to text her. The woman disclosed that she had a 14 year old daughter.
Midkiff contacted the child on Facebook and began to groom her by telling her that she was pretty. He then began to contact her through an application called Kik. During these conversations, he asked her to meet him for sex and told the child that he would pick her up and take her to some place private. He also told the child that he would move in with the mother so they could have sex at home. Simultaneously, he was telling the mother that he would move in with her and take care of her and her family.
At sentencing, the United States recommended a sentence of 30 years. Judge Callie V. S. Granade found that a 30 year sentence was appropriate, and ordered that when released from prison, Midkiff be supervised by the United States Probation Office for the rest of his life. Midkiff will be required to register as a sex offender.
This case was investigated by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office and AUSA Maria E. Murphy.
