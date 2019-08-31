D'IBERVILLE, Miss. - D'Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne announced the arrests of 35-year-old Brandon Lynn Cothern, and 38-year-old Misty Marie Rhodes, both of Mobile on one count each of Burglary of a Motor Vehicle.
Lieutenant Jason King said at 6:22 a.m. on Saturday, August 31 officers responded to the Scarlet Pearl Casino for a report of Burglary of a Motor Vehicle in progress.
Officials say initial responding officers learned the suspects fled the scene and provided a detailed description of the suspects’ vehicle to other units. A D’Iberville police officer observed the suspect vehicle traveling north on D’Iberville Boulevard and conducted a traffic stop near I-10.
Further investigation revealed the two occupants of this vehicle, Cothern and Rhodes were involved in the reported burglary.
Cothern and Rhodes were transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center where Cothern was booked under a bond of $200,000.00 and Rhodes was booked under a bond of $10,000, both set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain, pending an initial appearance.
If you have any information regarding this incident or any other crime, please contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-589 or www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com. Tips to Crime Stoppers are confidential and callers can remain
