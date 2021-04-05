MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Two months after back to back deadly officer involved shootings in Mobile, Mayor Sandy Stimpson is looking to suit every single sworn officer within MPD with a body camera.

The two deadly encounters with Mobile Police happened just a week apart earlier this year.

Neither officer involved was wearing a body camera.

Shortly after the second incident, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson called for changes.

Now he’s asking for money to equip every officer with a body cam.

Two city council members are all for it.

“It’s the age of body cameras. It's the age of transparency. They’re gonna need body cameras on if they’re going to police the streets,” said Councilman Fred Richardson.

“Sometimes an accusation becomes justified but most of the time the action of an officer well trained by the MPD is justified,” said Councilman John Williams.

On Tuesday, city council members will consider spending $1.3 million to buy more than 300 additional body cameras.

MPD already has 500 body cameras available for uniformed officers, but this boost would allow officers of every rank the chance to wear one.

It’s an investment Mayor Stimpson says will provide greater transparency helping better protect officers and citizens.

Currently only patrol officers are required to wear them.

Councilmen Fred Richardson and John Williams believe it's a price worth paying for the whole truth.

“I think we will know the truth on what happen on both sides, what initially aided it, how much force was used, was the force necessary? We’ll have the answer to all of those issues,” said Richardson.

“The camera being turned on, the camera being operable only helps the officer who is doing the right thing,” said Williams.

Richardson says what’s written in the policy in regards to how the body cameras are used will have to change too to back up their effort to improve transparency between police and the community.