MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced Saturday that the Easter Bunny is an essential worker, writing in a proclamation, "The Easter Bunny will be allowed to roam freely throughout the City while social distancing and using his best hand washing practices as he moves from house to house."
The proclamation also stated that, "the City of Mobile recognizes that many traditional celebrations will look much different this year, we encourage citizens to participate in a new tradition by drawing and painting Easter eggs to be displayed from the windows of your home."
Mayor Stimpson's final directive states that the, "Easter Bunny must spread to all tiny Mobilians, goodness, happiness and lots of treats."
