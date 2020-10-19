PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WALA) - A Mobile woman accused of kidnapping her two children is facing federal kidnapping charges.
Investigators said Sarah Caswell, 33, abducted her two sons during a supervised visit in Pascagoula on Friday.
An AMBER Alert was issued and Caswell was located on Monday in Lincoln County, Mississippi. The two children, a six-year-old boy and a two-year-old boy, were found safe and returned to Child Protective Services.
Caswell is due in court on Tuesday and could face 20 years in federal prison if convicted.
