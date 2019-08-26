Mobile motorists watch for high water, turn around

The heavy rains during the day Monday caused street flooding in some areas, and some of the flooding was heavy.
The railroad underpass on Old Shell Road near Sage Avenue was one of the places that had high water.
A gauge on the overpass shows its about a foot deep.
A city truck blocked traffic from going through.
Even before the truck arrived, most motorists turned around and didn't chance getting their vehicles flooded.
Charles Watson was walking past the area around midday and said, "When it rains like this, just got to go the other way and just be prepared for it."
As the rain died down, high water in the street receded fairly quickly.
