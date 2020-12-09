MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A preliminary hearing held today for Lequinton King, who is charged with murder in connection to the killing in Mobile of Vincent Wilson II on Nov. 6.
Following testimony from a Mobile police detective, the case was bound over to a Mobile County grand jury, according to the Mobile County District Attorney's Office.
King, 22, is also charged with a murder that took place in 2017 in Anniston.
The Mobile murder happened inside an apartment on Downtowner Boulevard.
(0) comments
