Nearly 400 graduates of Morehouse College got a huge surprise Sunday. All of their student loans collectively will be paid.
That's all thanks to their commencement speaker, Billionaire Robert Smith, who made his announcement about unprecedented move during his graduation speech.
Mobile native Roderick Diamond II was one of the graduates. He graduated from Morehouse Sunday with Bachelors in History with a minor in Journalism. His plan is to head to Northwestern for a Master's in Journalism with a concentration in Sports Media.
Diamond said the whole thing was completely unexpected.
"I was sitting like any other college student listening to your commencement speaker and trying to heed the words that he or she says to you," he said.
Smith is the wealthiest African-American in the country. He's worth 5 Billion dollars. His generosity comes with quite the price tag. All together the students' loans equal about 40 million dollars. Morehouse's president said this is the school's largest single donation.
Diamond said this was surreal. He explained that it took a while for the word to settle in once Smith made the announcement.
"We were like, 'yea student loans' that's cool. Wait he's talking about our student loans? So as soon as everybody realized that we kind of erupt and kind of went crazy," Diamond said.
Diamond is a graduate of Murphy High School. Since the moment went viral, he's received a little local fame. He credits Mobile for the foundation to his learning.
"I love my hometown. I owe a lot to it. To who I am as an individual and the things that I do. I just go out wherever I go and be the best representative from my city," he said.
He's inspired by such a large contribution from Smith and believes in his message that 'we are measured by how much we give to the success of the people around.'
"Dr. Smith gave us a whole new lease on life and we're able to give back sooner that we thought so we took it as a responsibility that we start now by giving back," Diamond explained.
