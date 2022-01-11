MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- While most Alabama Football fans are already looking forward to next year, a Mobile native celebrated Georgia's win.

A graduate of Davidson High School, Brent Williams is a Mobile guy, but Georgia was always on his mind.

Brent Williams, Head Performance Chef for Football said, "Even though, being born and raised in Mobile, Alabama, a lot of my friends will tell you, I've been a Georgia fan since I was young."

With a huge love for sports, Williams finished culinary school in Mobile and wanted to find a way to combine food and football. He eventually landed a job as the Head Performance Chef for the Georgia Bulldog Football Team. It's a job he's been at for three seasons now.

His role with the team landed him the best spot in the house Monday night, at the biggest college football show of the year, the National Championship.

Williams snapped pictures and video of the moments.

He said, "Lot of screaming, a lot of cheering, a little bit of a roller coaster and it was it was a tough game. Definitely one for the ages. I mean the excitement...just feels crazy."

While Williams was in Indianapolis, his family was watching the game at home in Mobile and caught a quick glimpse of Williams on national television with tears in his eyes.

"I had, like 150 text messages yesterday after the game I think my family took up maybe 80 of them. They're pretty proud."

Tuesday, Williams was back home in Athens nursing a hoarse voice and more proud than ever to represent Mobile and also the Georgia Bulldogs.

"That hat, you just put it on with so much pride. I mean not many people get this chance. You know, whether you're playing, whether you're staff, whether you're a coach, not many people get this chance so the pride you take in it is probably the best part of being able to wear this hat," said Williams.