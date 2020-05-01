MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Sherell Gibson joins hundreds of health care workers from across the country who have left their home state to help combat COVID-19 in the worst hit part of the country: New York City.
“I know as a nurse myself I wouldn't be able to do whatever they do. It takes a lot for somebody to come to the epicenter,” said Kah Loon Wan, a registered nurse at Bellevue Hospital.
According to reports New York is still seeing up to a thousand new COVID-19 cases each day, majority of them in New York City.
“We can be the next one on that bed. We might be the receiving end of the ventilator.”
The mom of four and nurse at Springhill Medical Center has spent nearly four weeks working at Bellevue Hospital, one of the busiest hospitals in the nation.
David Gibson says his wife saw the need up north and knew she had to go, a sacrifice he supported without hesitation.
“Me, my wife, and my daughter actually all participated in calling one day. Just to get through and it took us about 400 phone calls each just to get through the staffing agency just to recruit her to go out to New York City because the demand is so high.”
Kah Loon Wan is a local nurse there who has captured a selfie with every single nurse he’s met at Bellevue who has made the sacrifice of leaving their home to aid New York City.
“And I always tell them that they are the ones who helped save NYC.”
Gibson is one of the nurses in this tribute video he made, thanking all of them for their bravery and dedication to saving patients' lives.
“I told them, I promise them I want to make this video and to make it viral so people know how important they are to New York City.”
Sherell will stay in NYC for another 8 weeks.
If you’d like to see the tribute video click here.
