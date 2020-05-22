More attractions opened up in Mobile and Baldwin Counties at 5:00 Friday afternoon as Governor Kay Ivey's modified "Safer at Home" order went into effect.
But that was not the case in one part of Alabama where local officials Friday afternoon prevented those relaxed orders from taking place.
That area was Jefferson County and Birmingham.
Governor Ivey announced at a news conference Thursday the amended order opening entertainment venues and theaters.
But, at the news conference, the state health officer mentioned that the health officers for Mobile and Jefferson counties could issue orders that they see appropriate for those communities.
And Friday, Jefferson County's health officer said those venues will remain closed until June 6th.
