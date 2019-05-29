Officers from the Mobile Police Department Narcotics and Vice Unit arrested 17 people during an undercover sting called Operation Ice Breaker.

Investigators executed arrest and search warrants at several locations on Wednesday, May 29.

Here is a list of the individuals arrested and their charges:

Operation Ice Breaker Arrests

1 of 17

Richard Hoover

Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance

Lavern Williams

Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Karleena Morrison

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Bobby Potter

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Controlled Substance

Ronald Crowe

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Jeffery Shaw

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Curtis Woods

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Nicole Estes

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Chanen Lewis

Warrant: Expired Driver’s License

Warrant: No Vehicle Registration

Warrant: No Driver’s License

Misty Booth

Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Lisa Hoover

Possession of Controlled Substance

Trina Eddins

Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Eugene Cornner

Giving False Name to Officer

Christopher Thompson

Warrant: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Malari Burch

Warrant: No Tag

Anna Bradley

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Gregory Motes

Warrant: Domestic Violence 3rd Degree

Operation Ice Breaker

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.