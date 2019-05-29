Officers from the Mobile Police Department Narcotics and Vice Unit arrested 17 people during an undercover sting called Operation Ice Breaker.
Investigators executed arrest and search warrants at several locations on Wednesday, May 29.
Here is a list of the individuals arrested and their charges:
Richard Hoover
Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance
Lavern Williams
Possession of Controlled Substance
Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Karleena Morrison
Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Bobby Potter
Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Possession of Controlled Substance
Ronald Crowe
Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Jeffery Shaw
Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Curtis Woods
Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Nicole Estes
Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Chanen Lewis
Warrant: Expired Driver’s License
Warrant: No Vehicle Registration
Warrant: No Driver’s License
Misty Booth
Possession of Controlled Substance
Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Lisa Hoover
Possession of Controlled Substance
Trina Eddins
Possession of Controlled Substance
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Eugene Cornner
Giving False Name to Officer
Christopher Thompson
Warrant: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Malari Burch
Warrant: No Tag
Anna Bradley
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Gregory Motes
Warrant: Domestic Violence 3rd Degree
