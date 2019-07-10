MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested a man accused of having more than 21,000 files of child pornography on his computer and other electronic devices.
Logan Maughon, 30, was booked into jail on a charge of possession of child pornography with the intent to distribute.
Investigators said they received a tip about Maughon's online activity from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. That information was shared with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and then shared with the Mobile Police Department.
Maughon was arrested on Wednesday, July 10. He did not have anything to say as he was led away to jail.
