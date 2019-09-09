MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested a man on a murder charge a day after a deadly shooting on Alta Vista Drive West.
Investigators were called to the scene around 2:44 a.m. on Sunday, September 8. When officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Brandon White dead in the front seat of a vehicle parked on the street.
On Monday, detectives arrested 30-year-old John Alfred Evans on charges of murder and firing a gun into an occupied vehicle.
No other details about the shooting have been released.
