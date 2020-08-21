MOBILE, Ala. – The Mobile Police Department asks the public to help further the investigation of a traffic fatality that occurred six months ago. The victim was hit by a vehicle that did not stop after the collision and left the scene.
On Saturday, February 22, 2020 at approximately 5:54 a.m., police responded to a report of one struck by a vehicle in the area of West I-65 Service Road South. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 34-year-old Norberto Hernandez, in the roadway. Hernandez was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Hernandez was walking with his wife on West I-65 Service Road South when he was struck by a vehicle, which left the scene. Witnesses on the scene reported seeing Hernandez get struck by what is believed to be a brown or dark-colored van.
Hernandez was from Hattiesburg, Mississippi and was in town with his job doing construction work.
Anyone with information concerning this traffic fatality, no matter how small the detail, is asked to call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.
