MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said they have arrested the gunman responsible for a deadly shooting off of Dauphin Island Parkway Tuesday night.
Investigators said 35-year-old Patrick Edwards was shot and killed during an argument over a hit-and-run.
According to investigators, Edwards was involved in a wreck with another vehicle and the driver did not stop. Police said Edwards followed the other vehicle to Gulf Field Drive and confronted the suspect. That's where, according to detectives, Edwards was shot by the suspect.
Edwards attempted to drive off and wrecked his vehicle on Central Drive and died at the scene. His wife was with him during the incident and was not injured.
On Wednesday evening, police said they found the vehicle involved in the hit and run and shooting on Autumn Ridge Drive in West Mobile. Officers arrested 31-year-old Trenton Thornton on charges of murder, firing into an occupied vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Thornton had no comment as he was taken to jail.
