MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- 61-year-old Alvin Ray Allen is being charged in the 1980 murder of 19-year-old Sandra Williams.
SWAT teams surrounded his home on Cheshire and Hollybook drive in Mobile Tuesday morning after he barricaded himself in his home with his wife inside, when they were trying to serve him an arrest warrant.
"Mr. Allen answered the door and after the officer asked him to step outside the subject slammed the door on the officer and barricaded himself inside," said Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste.
Eventually officers convinced Allen to let his wife out.
"Shortly thereafter we had to breach the door because Mr. Allen was still refusing to come out."
The standoff ended after nearly two hours, with police finally getting him into custody.
The 61-year-old now charged with the murder of Sandra Williams back on September 11, 1980.
Williams was just 19-years-old when she was raped and stabbed in Mobile.
Allen did not say a word as police took him to Metro.
Jewels Simmons has lived just around the corner from Allen's home for more than 30 years.
She says she was surprised to see all of the commotion, but doesn't know the suspected killer.
"It's phenomenal just to see all of this going on and i woke up to it this morning thinking like… my goodness where are all these cars coming from," said Simmons.
Allen has been arrested before, convicted of DUI in Baldwin County back in 2009.
Chief Battiste didn't say what kind of evidence lead to the arrest in this decades old murder mystery, that information is expected to be revealed as this case makes its way through the courts, but it could be October before Allen faces a judge.
Mobile District Attorney Ashley Rich confirmed that Allen bonded out of jail three hours after his arrest.
According to Rich, since this was a secret indictment, a grand jury had already set the bond at $100,000 which required $10,000 to be paid in cash.
Rich said Allen was able to post the cash and was released shortly thereafter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.