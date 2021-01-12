MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Just a few hours after he was captured in West Mobile, accused rapist 50-year-old Todd Overstreet was in front of Fox10 News’ camera shaking his head, saying “No. no. no,” when he was confronted with the allegations against him.
“I'm 52. I think... almost... I think.. would have happened by now if I’m gonna do something like that,” said Overstreet as officers led the cuffed criminal to the back of a police car.
Overstreet was laughing under his mask and making jokes as reporters asked him questions about his crime spree, before being hauled off to metro.
“I'm bald headed….uhhh don’t do drugs.”
Overstreet was booked on 13 new charges, the most heinous of all-- sodomy and sexual assault.
Overstreet had been on the run for more than two weeks when police say he broke into a stranger’s home on Christmas while she was away. They say he was armed with a gun as he waited for her to get back. Once she did, police say he raped her.
He wasn’t seen again until he was spotted in West Mobile on Sunday and then again near Knollwood and Cottage Hill on Monday afternoon, which started a massive manhunt in the area.
“Because of the response that we received from the community, the tips that they were called and we were able to take them into custody,” said Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste.
Overstreet was finally captured Tuesday morning when an officer saw him walking near Cody Road and 5th Street.
Chief Battiste says he’s thankful they were able to take Overstreet into custody without anyone else being hurt.
“We're going to do everything we can to encourage the courts to keep him in custody pending his trial. He's shown that he has a propensity for violence and he's also shown that he is a potential flight risk by, by the fact that he continued to move and he's going from state to state.”
The chief says more charges could be on the way, not only in Mobile, but also in Mississippi where the chief says Overstreet’s crime spree started in mid December.
