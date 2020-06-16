MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- President Donald Trump approved new guidelines for officers as national unrest over police brutality continues.
The president signing an executive order for the following reform:
-Putting a ban on choke holds, unless it's a life or death situation for the officer.
-Creating a database that tracks when an officer uses excessive force.
-Allowing mental health, homelessness and addiction experts to assist police on some calls.
President Donald Trump said, "We will have reform without undermining our many great and extremely talented law enforcement officers."
Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said a chokehold is not even a technique taught to his officers and, according to him, it hasn't been for at least 20 years in the state of Alabama, but he's always open to new ways of policing.
"I just really believe if you're doing anything in life and you're never moving forward. You're moving backwards, because if you're standing still, people are passing, which means you're getting further and further behind. So, yeah, there's a need for reform," Battiste said.
Critics of the president say it's not enough. Defunding police is a more intense reform, widely preached by some.
FOX10 News reporter Shelby Myers asked the chief, "When you see protesters out there holding up signs saying to defund the police, to defund the men and women who work for you, to defund you, what do you think about that?"
The chief responded, "Initially, what I think is this, sometimes people act on emotion, and you're acting on emotion, you're not really reasonable in your list of demands and what you want from the person that you're emotional against. So I believe that those people that are emotional that if we want allow some time for him to calm down from the heat of the moment, emotion that they're feeling. And then we sit down at the table and started talking about what is it they really want to see happen. The other part of it is is where I've always said Is it is not as my perspective, from my perspective, it's not a systemic problem. It's an individual officer problem."
There are some who say police training should be longer and more intense. Chief Battiste responded to that and said, you can't ask to defund the police and ask for more training, because training cost money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.