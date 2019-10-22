Mobile Police hosted the first of a series of town hall meetings Tuesday night.
The town hall was organized and executed by MPD's Guardian Initiative. The town hall meetings are called COLOUR, it's an acronym for Creating Open Lanes Of Understanding and Respect.
The event gave residents an opportunity to voice their concerns and issues related to law enforcement, share how police can better serve the community and to seek out resources for help.
Panelists included, Police Chief Lawrence Battiste, Dr. Linda Ding, a trauma surgeon, Dr. Grant Zarzour with the FUSE project, Attorney Freddie Stokes, and Psychology professor Dr. Krista Mehari.
FOX 10 news reporter Toi Thornton moderated the event.
Chief Battiste said the conversations were necessary and he hopes the rest of the community will come out to the next town hall meeting to be a part.
"People in our community often challenge us to have frank conversations. So what we're trying to do is create an atmosphere where we can have frank conversations, we don't have to agree with one another, but if I'm willing to hear your side then you should be willing to hear my side," Battiste said.
Residents gave comments and asked specific questions to the panel. One resident is Roderick Williams who said he wishes more of the community was there.
"Trust. Y'all talked about trust. I think trust is not there yet but I think that we have to do more of these to build up that trust," he said.
MPD will host the next COLOUR Town Hall meeting in January.
MPD officer Derrick Robbins was able to ask the audience a question as well.
