MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police have identified the man who was shot and killed Monday night in downtown Mobile.
Investigators said 51-year-old Eldred Hall died when 49-year-old Anthony Orr opened fire on St. Anthony Street following a Mardi Gras parade.
According to police, Hall was the boyfriend of Orr's ex-wife who was also wounded in the shooting. Her name has not been released, but MPD said she's hospitalized in stable condition.
According to authorities, Orr's ex-wife was riding on a float in the MLK Business/Northside Merchants Parade when he jumped a barricade to get to her. He was pulled back over the barricade but he eventually caught up with her and Hall after the parade.
Orr is charged with murder, attempted murder, and firing into an occupied vehicle. He's being held in jail without bond.
