MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) Mobile police have released the identity of a man killed in a motorcycle accident that happened Friday night.
Officials with MPD state that officers were dispatched at 11:33 p.m. Friday to a call of a traffic accident involving a motorcycle. Mobile police arrived on the accident scene at Government Blvd. and Fairway Drive. Upon arriving at the scene officers found one male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified at 24 year-old Robert Sones Jr. of Saraland.
According to police Sones lost control of the motorcycle and struck a light pole after trying to avoid a vehicle that pulled onto eastbound Government Blvd. from Fairway Dr. Police say the driver of that vehicle did not see the motorcycle until he was on Government Blvd.
After a preliminary investigation Mobile police believe that speed was a factor in this accident.
