MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police are investigating the death of a two-year-old girl.
Homicide detectives were called to USA Children's and Women's Hospital around 7:15 p.m. Monday. Right now, it's still unclear how the toddler died.
FOX10 News has been told that detectives are in the process of interviewing the child's parents, doctors, and other possible witnesses.
We will continue to follow this developing story.
