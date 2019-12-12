Mobile Police are investigating the shooting of a woman Thursday afternoon.
There's still little information about the circumstances.
It may have resulted from an incident near Baltimore and Gayle Streets.
Police have confirmed a 22 year old woman was shot in the shoulder.
No word on her name or condition right now.
