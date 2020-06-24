Mobile Police looking for woman accused of spending $250 on someone else's debit card

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said they want to find a woman accused of using a debit card that someone reported lost.
Investigators said the woman was caught on camera after she spent $250 on the card at the Family Dollar and Dollar General stores on Dauphin Island Parkway.
Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to call the MPD Financial Crimes unit at 251-208-7248. Callers can remain anonymous.
