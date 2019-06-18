MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile man is charged with capital murder after police say he shot a pregnant woman and killed her unborn child.
Around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, investigators were called to a vehicle that had crashed into a tree off Navco Road near McVay Drive. Crews found a woman suffering from several gunshot wounds and four children in the vehicle.
All five victims were rushed to the hospital where the woman's unborn child died from its injuries. The woman remains hospitalized in serious condition. The four children are also recovering from injuries they received as a result of the crash.
Detectives said the woman was shot by her ex-boyfriend, identified as 27-year-old Demetrius Hickenbottom, while she was in her vehicle at another location. Investigators said the victim fled the scene after she was shot but crashed into the tree.
Hickenbottom was arrested Tuesday night and charged with capital murder in the death of the unborn child, five counts of attempted murder, and one count of firing a gun into an occupied vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.