The Mobile Police Department needs the public's help to locate missing person Angela Bowman, 41. Bowman walked away from home on June 15, 2019 around 3:30 p.m. and did not return. She told no one where she was going.
Bowman was last seen wearing a black tank top over a black bathing suit, black shorts or blue jean shorts, and black Nike Sandals with a red swoosh. She also had a camouflage backpack in her possession.
Bowman is known to frequent the Tillman's Corner and Theodore area.
She is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. Bowman has butterfly tattoos on both shoulders.
Anyone who has seen Bowman or know her whereabouts is asked to call police at 251-208-7211.
