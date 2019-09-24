MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile police officer was injured when he was involved in a crash Tuesday night.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Dauphin Island Parkway at Ellen Street.
The officer's patrol car crashed head-on into another vehicle. A Mobile Police spokesperson said the officer's leg was injured. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
Witnesses said a man was driving the other vehicle and that his passenger -- a woman was also injured. We witnessed her taken away by ambulance.
According to the witness it happened fast and was "unavoidable."
"I was northbound on Dauphin Island Parkway when the police cruiser was southbound when a white car pulled directly in between us and I almost hit the white car. And I went up on the curb to the right and avoided the impact, but there was a huge impact right in front of me and glass flew everywhere. I parked the car and got out and I checked on the occupants of both vehicles. The police officer was pretty badly injured to his lower body. He was conscious, but he was in a lot of pain," said witness.
Mobile Police were on scene investigating for more than two hours. At one point they had a drone taking video of the crash from up above.
