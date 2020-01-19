MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile police officer was involved in a crash early Sunday morning.
The wreck happened around 5 a.m. at the corner of Grelot Road and Knollwood Drive. The officer's patrol car wrecked with what appeared to be a dark Nissan Versa.
No details about the cause of the crash or any injuries have been released by Mobile Police investigators.
