MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department said it is investigating one of its own officers after allegations he had an improper relationship with a minor.

Officer Robert Harris has been placed on desk duty while that investigation is underway.

MPD said the findings will be turned over to the Mobile County District Attorney's Office for review. The City of Mobile Office of Professional Responsibility is also conducting an administrative investigation.

In a statement, the department said, "The Mobile Police Department has high standards of behavior for officers. Therefore, any allegation of officer misconduct is taken seriously. This includes violation of department policy as well as committing a criminal act. Once the investigation is complete, the appropriate action will be taken."