MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Tuscaloosa police officer, Dornell Cousette, was laid to rest Sunday.
He was shot and killed last Monday while trying to serve a warrant.
Officers from departments across the state and beyond, sending their condolences, showing the Tuscaloosa Police Department and officer Cousette’s family they're not alone, with around 15 officers heading to Tuscaloosa from Mobile for the funeral.
"Our hearts are really heavy right now. any time we have one of our brothers or sisters in blue to have an incident like this it really weighs on all of us as a police family," said Mobile police officer, Ryan Blakely.
Officer Cousette is the fifth Alabama officer killed in the line of duty this year.
"It's really sad that we're living in times like this where people don't care about the lives of others."
Officer Ryan Blakely with the Mobile Police Department says they know very well how much it means to have the support of people and departments, not only locally, but across the country too.
"We've experienced it. It helps us in the mourning process to see and know that we have support."
Investigator Cousette was 40-years-old and served at the Tuscaloosa Police Department for 13 years, he was also a military veteran.
He leaves behind a fiancee and two daughters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.