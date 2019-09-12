MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- You may have seen him riding his bike with neighborhood kids.
Mobile Police Officer Jeremy March started the CopsForKids program about two years ago and it has grown. The bike program is the newest addition. The program is designed to help children get to know our police officers in a positive way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.