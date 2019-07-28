MOBILE, Ala.(WALA)-- The Mobile Police Department is one of 17 law enforcement agencies across the country to be awarded a grant to help crime victims.
Officers say the over $437,000 grant from the Office for Victims of Crime will help victims understand their rights and hopefully reduce crime in the process.
Grant money will primarily be used to send victim advocates out into the community and provide services for victims.
"Temporary housing, transportation to and from court; things of that type."
Three victim advocates have already been hired. They’ll work to improve the department's response to all crime victims with a strong focus on high crime areas.
"Oftentimes in high crime areas we have an under-reporting of crime and as a result of that we have more crime."
Advocates will guide victims through the criminal justice process.
"Law enforcement oftentimes after the incident is focused on capturing the bad guy and putting the case together, but what we don't want to happen is the connection between the victim and the investigator to become lost in the process of it all."
They will also serve as a means of support, offering continued help long after the police are gone.
"When you're a victim of crime you have to deal with the aftereffects of that trauma and that's something that some people, they just don't think about, you know being traumatized by the incident," said Stacey Woodyard, victim advocate.
"We're not only helping the victim now, but we're also helping the community long term, being able to reduce trauma just within the community and the effects that having trauma in the community causes," said victim advocate, EmmaKate Hancock.
